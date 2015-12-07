Search of missing people continues due to 'Guneshli' oil rig fire

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ There is no results regardless all efforts carried out for search of missing persons during accident in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' field of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) on December 4.

Report informs, Balamirza Agharahimov, Head Engineer of 'Azneft' Production Union told reporters.

'Searches in two directions continue at full speed', he said.

'Work with ships continued over night. This morning geophysics ship launched searches in underwater part of platform number 501 in regard with search of 3 persons drown in Oil Rocks.

'Stabilization of air today allows continuing underwater searches. Firstly, searches will be continued in 501 and then in near piers. Helicopters of MES continue searches, 7 ships try to extinguish fire. Head of MES, State Border Service and SOCAR held consultation.

Air condition allows search by ships and helicopters, A.Agharahimov said: 'Waistcoats found in the territory of Buzovna, but then it was revealed that they do not belong to employees of SOCAR, but to fishermen.'