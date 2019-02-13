SCP’s daily average throughput up by 12%

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2018, the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) spent nearly $39 million in operating expenditure and around $352 million in capital expenditure, respectively up 34% and down 55% from the previous year, Report informs citing BP-Azerbaijan.

SCP’s daily average throughput was more than 23 million cubic metres of gas per day during the year of 2018, a 12% growth from 2017.

The pipeline has been operational since late 2006, transporting Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

The SCP has a dual operatorship with BP as the technical operator being responsible for construction and operation of the SCP facilities and SOCAR Midstream Operations, as commercial operator, responsible for SCP commercial operations

The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP (28.8 per cent), TPAO (19.0 per cent), AzSCP (10.0 per cent), SGC Midstream (6.7 per cent), PETRONAS (15.5 per cent), LUKOIL (10.0 per cent) and NICO (10.0 per cent).

During 2018, SCPX activities continued successfully along the pipeline route across Azerbaijan and Georgia. All infrastructure across the two countries required to support first commercial gas deliveries to Turkey were completed on schedule and were ready to operate before commencement of export on 30 June.

The pipeline is currently supporting Shah Deniz 2 commercial deliveries to Turkey with export volumes flowing through SCPX facilities.