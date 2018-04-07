Russia to allocate 7 billion rubles for building North Pole platform

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian government has invested about $ 7 billion in construction of a self-propelled platform that will have top-level ice protection and be able to move autonomously around in Arctic waters for up to three years. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The platform is expected to be put into operation in 2020: "According to the document, 6 966.6 million rubles will be invested in the design and construction of the platform in 2018-2020 years".

It was noted that the construction of the platform will also ensure the strengthening of Russia in the Arctic.