Russia presents Turkey a draft of intergovernmental agreement on first line of "Turkish Stream"

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russia sent Turkey a draft of the intergovernmental agreement on the first line of "Turkish stream," a separate document will be prepared for construction of other lines. Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, a source in the Ministry of Energy says.

According to the source, it was initially planned to prepare and sign an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the "Turkish stream" in complex, to include all four lines. However, after recent talks between Russia and Turkey, which were held in Baku in June, it was decided to proceed them in stages.

The source also said that first line of the "Turkish stream" is aimed exclusively at Turkish needs.