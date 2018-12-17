 Top
    Russia planning to set common tariff for oil transport

    Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is planning to set a common tariff for transportation of oil and oil products, Report informs referring to Kommersant newspaper.

    According to the newspaper, if the decision is made, the common tariff will replace Transneft’s current 97 tariff.

    On November 19, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Kozak gave instruction to Federal Antimonopoly Service, Energy Ministry, Economic Development Ministry and Transneft to prepare common tariff. 

