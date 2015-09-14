Rovnag Abdullayev: We believe energy market prices to stabilize up to 2020

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to the calculations of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and the company BP, until 2020, normalization of prices on the global market up to 2020 is expected.

Report informs, President of SOCAR, Rovnag Abdullayev said.

"As you know, the cost of gas is calculated by a special formula, and the prices of gas and oil depend on baskets. We are confident, before our first deliveries of gas to Europe in 2020, prices will stabilize", President of SOCAR stated.