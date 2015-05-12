Rovnag Abdullayev: Over time value of TANAP will further increase

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Despite the volatility in the international energy market, Azerbaijan is successfully implementing the Southern Gas Corridor project". Report informs that President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev said it in his speech at the forum B20.

R.Abdullayev also spoke about the regional projects implemented: "The South Caucasus Pipeline will connect to TANAP (Trans-Anatolian Pipeline) on the border of Georgia and Turkey. The length of TANAP will be 1830 km and capacity will be 16 billion cubic meters at the initial stage. Then, it is planned to increase this volume up to two times. TANAP that was carried out in a very short period of time on the initiative of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is operated by SOCAR and it is a great honour for us. In the first stage, 6 billion cubic meters gas will be delivered to Turkey and 10 billion cub. meters to the European countries through TANAP. However, we expect that over time, the value of TANAP will further increase."

The head of SOCAR noted that the fourth segment of the Southern Gas Corridor will be the TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline), which is on the border of Turkey and Greece and will connect to TANAP. The 871-km-length pipeline will transport Azerbaijani gas to Italy and further into Western Europe via Greece and Albania, across the Adriatic Sea. The first deliveries of gas to Turkey are expected in 2018, to Europe - in 2020.