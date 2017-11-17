Rovnag Abdullayev: Great prospects available for joint projects with Uzbekneftegaz

© Socar.az

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ / Today, a meeting was held between Rovnag Abdullayev, President of SOCAR (the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of Uzbekneftegaz Management Board Alisher Sultanov.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, welcoming the guest, R. Abdullayev congratulated him on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan and wished him greater success in his new position.

A. Sultanov expressed satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan again and noted that Uzbekistan is interested in full use of existing opportunities for development of bilateral relations with fraternal Azerbaijan in all spheres. He spoke about the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and said that the Azerbaijani head of state underlined importance of increasing efforts to boost cooperation with Uzbekistan in the fields of energy, transport, trade and other spheres. Stressing that SOCAR is a native company for Uzbekneftegaz, A. Sultanov described the ongoing successful cooperation between the two companies as an example of genuine brotherhood.

Mentioning that Azerbaijan plays a leading role in the projects of regional and global importance, SOCAR President said that the experience and achievements gained within these projects will be useful for the development of cooperation with Uzbekneftegaz and consist a solid foundation for future projects. He noted that great prospects are available for further deepening of cooperation with Uzbekneftegaz, implementation of joint oil and gas projects as well as that experts of the two companies have thoroughly studied these prospects. R. Abdullayev expressed confidence that specific activities in the directions focused within the framework of the Memorandum between the companies will be launched soon.

The Chairman of Uzbekneftegaz Management Board said that establishment of working groups on the mentioned directions is a significant progress in deepening cooperation and stressed that future joint projects will serve the wellbeing of the people of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

A detailed discussion and exchange of views on the issues of mutual interest was held at the meeting.