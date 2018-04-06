Rovnag Abdullayev: First extraction from new fields to realize in 2020-2021

© Report

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ "I think we will realize the first extraction from new fileds in 2020-2021 years."

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said in an interview with the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) website.

"Our oilmen are determined to keep oil production stable and increase gas production through the development of "Karabakh", "Umid-Babek", "Absheron" and other promising areas. Many important decisions have been made on the development of new deposits.”

According to him, joint works with Total have begun on the "Absheron" field and development of "Umid" field have been started.

SOCAR President noted that the main stage of projecting for "Karabakh" oil-gas field development plan has started. The main design phase for the development of the "Karabakh" oil and gas field has started: “SOCAR is successfully deploying abnormal high pressure and high temperature wells at depth of over 6,000 m."