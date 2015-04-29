Prolonged Validity Period for TAP’s Exemption

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ The regulatory authorities in TAP’s host countries – Greece, Italy and Albania – have released a joint opinion, prolonging the validity period of TAP’s exemption from certain provisions of the EU Gas Directive, Report informs citing TAP press-service.

TAP’s exemption has been updated in line with the planned commencement date of Shah Deniz Phase 2 gas exports to Europe, now expected in 2020. This enables TAP to be fully aligned with upstream developments in the Southern Gas Corridor value chain.

The updated joint opinion follows the approval of the European Commission as well as a positive opinion by the Energy Community Secretariat . The joint opinion has been implemented in TAP’s host countries via national decisions.

In 2013, TAP secured an exemption from certain provisions of the EU Gas Directive, including a third party access exemption for the initial capacity of 10 billion cubic meters annually (bcm/a) for gas volumes from Azerbaijan supplied under the relevant Shah Deniz gas sales agreements over a period of 25 years.

“TAP continues to comply with all the conditions set out in the exemption decision, as well as European regulation to which our project is subject. According to the requirements for major new pieces of gas infrastructure securing exemption decisions, TAP will enhance competition of gas supply as well as boost security of supply in several European markets.”, TAP’s Commercial Director Lutz Landwehr said.