    President Ilham Aliyev met with LUKOIL president

    They discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and LUKOIL

    Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with president of Russian LUKOIL company Vahid Alakbarov in Davos, Report informs.

    It was said that LUKOIL had successfully operated in Azerbaijan for more than 20 years and was a reliable partner. LUKOIL is a participant of Shahdeniz project, which is being successfully implemented. Cooperation between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic and LUKOIL covers new areas.

