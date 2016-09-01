President Ilham Aliyev attended Shah Deniz 2 platform jacket sail away event

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended Shah Deniz Stage 2 Production and Risers Platform Jacket Sail Away Event at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory (BDJF).

Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev and BP Vice-President for Shah Deniz 2 Projects Ewan Drummond informed the head of state of the work carried out under the project.

President Ilham Aliyev pressed the button to start the sail away of the jacket.

The head of state then had a meeting with the staff here.

The transportation, launch, positioning and pile installation activities of the Production and Risers platform jacket structure are expected to take around 40 days to complete. The construction of the jacket was completed on schedule and it was successfully loaded out onto the transportation barge STB-1 at the quayside of BDJF in preparation for the sail away to the Shah Deniz contract area in the Caspian Sea.

The jacket was built by the BOS Shelf, Star Gulf, and Saipem consortium. It was fully constructed in Azerbaijan with 90 percent of the workforce being domestic workers. Over 5000 people including sub-contractors and specialist vendors were involved in the construction works.

The Production and Risers Platform jacket weighs 13,150 tonnes and stands 105 meters high. It contains 12 production risers, three export risers, and a dedicated monoethylene glycol import riser. The jacket will be installed in a water depth of 94 meters.

Shah Deniz Stage 2 is a project that will add a further 16 billion cubic meters per year (bcma) of gas production to the approximately 9 bcma produced by Shah Deniz Stage 1. The current concept for Shah Deniz Stage 2 includes two new bridge-linked offshore platforms. A total of 26 gas production wells which will be drilled with two semi-submersible rigs. Around 500 km of subsea pipelines will link the wells with the onshore terminal.

The project will also include an upgrade of the offshore construction vessels, and expansion of the Sangachal terminal to accommodate the new gas processing and compression facilities.