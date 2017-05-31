Azerbaijani President congratulates Caspian Oil&Gas 2017 participants

© President.az

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated participants of Caspian Oil&Gas 2017, the 24th International Exhibition and Conference.

Report informs, congratulatory letter says:

“Dear exhibition and conference participants!

I warmly welcome you on the occasion of the opening of Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition and Conference, wish everybody good health and success in your works.

Today our country is known as a reliable partner on the international arena. We created favorable conditions for foreign investors, along with fulfilling all of our obligations. Dynamic prosperity of Azerbaijan started with agreements signed with largest companies of the world has proven it as a reliable partner in terms of energy security of Eurasia.

This conference is of a key importance in terms of delivery of projects implemented with participation of Azerbaijan to international business circles. I am confident that within the framework of this event, comprehensive discussions and detailed analysis will be conducted, new projects will be developed and efficient proposals will be made aimed at ensuring development of our efficient cooperation also in coming years.

I wish you all success in future activities, your countries peace and prosperity”.