President: Azerbaijan reached greater economic potential thanks to hard work of oilmen

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Oil workers have always served the state and people of Azerbaijan with dignity. Thanks to their efforts, greater economic potential has emerged in our country."

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at today's solemn ceremony was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku marking the production of two billion tons of oil in Azerbaijan.

"Contract of the Century gave strength and breath to Azerbaijan", President of Azerbaijan added.