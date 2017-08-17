Platform No. 1778 at the Oil Rocks overhauled

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ A large-scale work is underway at the oil and gas fields exploited by the "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in order to construct and repair hydrotechnical facilities, improve infrastructure in piers.

Report informs, SOCAR has stated.

According to statement, platform No. 1778 with 784 square meter area, operated by the Oil Rocks OGPD was overhauled and put into operation in recent days. During the repair works by the Oil and Gas Construction Trust, 33 piles, 26 riegel main beams, 21 steel trusses, above-water metal contacts and 40 seats were installed, 110 meters long fire water line was constructed. The work was carried out in compliance with all modern requirements on safety and labor protection. After the major overhaul works, the State Reception Commission checked compliance of the platform with the construction norms and rules and received to exploitation.