Piers leaving oil collecting station at OGPD named after N.Narimanov - VIDEO

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Comprehensive measures are rapidly being implemented to ensure safety of employees at the offshore platforms, piers and trestles of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing Facebook page of SOCAR.

According to information, in recent years, over 6 000 meters offshore pier, 43 000 square meters area have been overhauled: "Currently, the works are being continued in a new phase and more rapidly. Piers are leaving oil collecting station at oil and gas production department (OGPD) named after N.Narimanov in order to avoid collapse of the station as a result of storm".