Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish "Petkim Petrochemical Holding, Inc." has made changes in the Board. Report informs, Sadaddin Korkut was appointed a member of the Board.

In addition, member of the Board of Directors Mehmet Bostan will continue to operate as an independent member.

Notably, S.Korkut is also Director General of “Petkim”.