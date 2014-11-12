Oil transportation volume via BTC decreased

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2014, 24.325 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC).

Report was told in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), compared to the same period last year, exports decreased by 2.5%.

In October, 2.481 mln tons of oil pumped via the pipeline. In addition, 353.558 thousand tons of Turkmen and Kazakh oil transported via BTC in October.

As of November 1, 2014 since the beginning of operation 259.467 mln tons of oil pumped via the pipeline.

The length of the BTC oil pipeline is 1768 km, of which Azerbaijan - 443 km, Georgia - 248 km, Turkey - 1076 km.The shareholders of the BTC Co. pipeline company are: BP (30,1%), SOCAR (25%), Chevron (8,9%), Statoil (8,71%), TPAO (6,53%), ENI (5%), Total (5%) , Itochu (3,4%), ConocoPhillirs (2.5%), Inrex (2.5%) and ONGC (2,36%).