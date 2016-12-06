Oil transportation up via Baku-Ceyhan oil pipeline

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November 2016, 2 072 571 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via main export pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC).

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), it is less by 8% than in June 2015.

In January-November of the current year 26 476 233 tons of oil transported via the pipeline, which is more by 0,39% than in the first half of last year.

In general, from the moment of putting into operation of the BTC pipeline (2006) up to December 1,2016, BTC pumped 319 151 612 tons of oil. In addition, during the reporting month 371,206 tons of Turkmen oil transported via BTC pipeline. This is 18% less than the same period last year.

Notably, the BTC pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels of oil. The pipeline was put into operation in 2006. Currently, throught the BTC from Azerbaijan is mainly transported oil from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" and condensate from the "Shah Deniz".