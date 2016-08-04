SOCAR launches drilling of a new well in "Gunashli" oil field

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has commenced drilling of a new well No 318 at deep sea base No.7 of Gunashli oil field.

The maintenance works carried out by "28 May" Oil and Gas Production Department of "Azneft" Production Union of the SOCAR.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, the projected depth of the well is estimated at 2 850 m. Maintenance works are carried out by "28 May" Oil and Gas Production Department of "Azneft"Production Union of the SOCAR

According to the geologists, the well is expected to produce 80 tons per day.