New well drilled at "Neft Dashlari" field

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ New well No. 2 151 was given to exploitation after the drilling works at No. 2 150 field base of "Neft Dashlari" oil field. Report informs, referring the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic.

The well drilled by Complex Drilling Works Department in depth of 1656 meters with 20 tons oil output in a day.

Project depth of the well is 590 meters. Geologists say the daily output of the well will make up 4-5 tons of oil.

The well drilled due to the order of "Neft Dashlari" Oil-Gas Extraction Department.