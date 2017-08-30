Net profit of Russia's Gazprom shrinks by 35%

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ In first half of this year, net profit of Russia's Gazprom decreased by 34.8% and made 408.05 bln RUR.

Report informs citing the company's report.

During the reporting period, profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 37.2% and was 381.35 bln RUR. In II quarter of this year, net profit of the company decreased by 5.1-fold and made 47.893 bln RUR.

In the first half of the year, Gazprom's revenues grew by 4.8% and reached $3,21 tln RUR, while increased by 5.1% in II quarter and made 1.395 trillion RUR. Profit from sales of the company increased by 17.2% and amounted to 484.3 bln RUR.

Net debt of Gazprom in first half of the year up by 19% and made 2.292 tln RUR.