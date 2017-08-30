 Top
    Close photo mode

    Net profit of Russia's Gazprom shrinks by 35%

    Net debt of Russian company increased by 19% in first half of year and made 2.3 tln RUR

    Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ In first half of this year, net profit of Russia's Gazprom decreased by 34.8% and made 408.05 bln RUR.

    Report informs citing the company's report.

    During the reporting period, profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 37.2% and was 381.35 bln RUR. In II quarter of this year, net profit of the company decreased by 5.1-fold and made 47.893 bln RUR.

    In the first half of the year, Gazprom's revenues grew by 4.8% and reached $3,21 tln RUR, while increased by 5.1% in II quarter and made 1.395 trillion RUR. Profit from sales of the company increased by 17.2% and amounted to 484.3 bln RUR.

    Net debt of Gazprom in first half of the year up by 19% and made 2.292 tln RUR.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi