Natig Aliyev meets Romanian ambassador to Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev received extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan Dan Iancu.

Report was told in press service of the ministry.

According to information, saying that relations between Azerbaijan and Romania develop on the basis of strategical partnership, Natig Aliyev added the importance of broadening economic relations and that there is a big potential for this.

Minister of Energy underlined significant steps taken towards implementation of project for transportation of Azerbaijani natural gas to Romania through Georgia-Romania-Hungary (AGRI) route within framework of energy cooperation and SOCAR’s successful operation in this country. Ambassador Dan Iancu noting topicality of diversification policy nowadays and our country’s contributions in this direction, said that Azerbaijan is an important energy country also for Romania. He noted AGRI projects’ importance for energy safety and expressed interest in future objectives of Azerbaijan’s energy policy after realization of Southern Gas Corridor and perspectives of transportation of Turkmenistan gas to European markets.

The parties of the meeting also discussed Azerbaijan’s economic and political course towards development of non-oil sectors and purposefulness of participation of Romanian companies in this process.