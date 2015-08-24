Montenegro may join TAP

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Issue of joining Montenegro with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project will be discussed at a meeting of officials from Balkan countries at the end of August in Vienna (Austria).

Report informs it was informed by daily newspaper "Dnevne Novine" of Montenegro.

According to the newspaper, the construction of this pipeline is important not only for Montenegro but whole region, " Montenegro will be coordinated with TAP's branch."

700 million euros required for installation of Adriatic-Ionian Sea Gas Pipeline from Croatia to Albania via Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro.

TAP is a joint-venture between BP (20%),SOCAR (20%), Statoil (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).