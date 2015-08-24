 Top
    Close photo mode

    Montenegro may join TAP

    Montenegro will be coordinated with TAP's branch

    Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Issue of joining Montenegro with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project will be discussed at a meeting of officials from Balkan countries at the end of August in Vienna (Austria).

    Report informs it was informed by daily newspaper "Dnevne Novine" of Montenegro.

    According to the newspaper, the construction of this pipeline is important not only for Montenegro but whole region, " Montenegro will be coordinated with TAP's branch."

    700 million euros required for installation of Adriatic-Ionian Sea Gas Pipeline from Croatia to Albania via Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro.

    TAP is a joint-venture between BP (20%),SOCAR (20%), Statoil (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi