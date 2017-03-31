Energy Ministry hosts discussion of preparation for Astana EXPO-2017

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Preparation process for the International exhibition "EXPO 2017: Energy of the Future", to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan from June 10 until September 10 was discussed under management of Energy Minister Natig Aliyev and with the participation of “Adunic AG” representative Gökan Yılmaz, responsible for design and installation of Azerbaijani National Pavilion.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Energy.

According to information, in the meeting, the minister highly appreciated the works carried out under special support and leadership of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, stressed coordinately work of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), “Azərenerji” and “Azərişıq” OJSCs, State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources, Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Culture and Tourism Ministry, Azerbaijani Embassy to Kazakhstan, to decently represent Azerbaijan in the exhibition.

"Adunic AG" representative Gökan Yılmaz made a presentation on content and design of the Azerbaijani National Pavilion.

The aim is to promote tourism potential of Azerbaijan and attract tourists to our country. All the design and installation works are planned to be completed until May 12, the facade by the end of May.

Notably, the contract on participation of Azerbaijan in the Astana International exhibition EXPO 2017 was signed on December 4, 2015. According to relevant instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev was appointed a national commissioner to represent the country in the EXPO 2017.