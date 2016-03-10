Energu Minister: TANAP expenses fell by 2,5 bln USD

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ "For now, about 938 km pipes have been produced, of which 720 km have been delivered to be construction area and 281 km have been welded. The length of Tanap is 1,848 km, comprising a 56-in pipeline from Erdahan-Eskishehir (1,334 km) and 476 km of 48-in and two pipelines, each of 36-in and 19 km long, which will pass through Dardanelles. Currently SD2 is 66% complete and SCPX is 33% completed" Minister of energy Natiq Aliyev said.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas of Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field from Georgian-Turkish border to the western borders of Turkey.

TANAP, which is a branch of the Southern Gas Corridor project is being constructed in the territory of Turkey.The pipeline starts from the village of Türkgözü of Ardahan ends in İpsala district of Edirne, passing through 20 cities.

Eskisehir and TrakyaThe pipeline will connect with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), designed to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

On March 17, Turkish, Azerbaijani and Georgian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ilham Aliyev and Giorgi Margvelashvili attended the launch of the construction of the TANAP pipeline which will pump natural gas from the massive Azerbaijani Shah Deniz 2 field across Anatolia to Turkish and EU consumers.

The 1,850 kilometre Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), which is due to be completed in 2018will produce 16 billion cubic metres of gas per year.

About 6 billion cubic meters of this amount will be delivered to Turkey, the rest to Europe.

TANAP pipeline will have two starting points in Eskisehir and Trakya.The sale of gas in Turkey carried out byt "BOTAS" company.The total length of the pipeline is 1 850 km.19 km section of the pipeline will pass through the Marmara Sea.

SOCAR has 58% shares in TANAP project, BOTAS - 30%, BP - 12%.