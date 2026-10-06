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    Minister: Azerbaijan, UK have potential to become strategic partners

    Energy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 14:54
    Minister: Azerbaijan, UK have potential to become strategic partners

    Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have the potential to elevate their relations to the level of strategic partnership, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the eighth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

    Report quotes him as saying Azerbaijan and the UK are long-standing friends with strong political and economic ties based on mutual trust and respect: "The progress achieved provides a solid foundation for elevating our relations to the level of strategic partnership. We have both the political will and significant potential to take our cooperation to this new level."

    The minister noted that for more than 30 years, the UK has been one of Azerbaijan's key partners through investments in the energy sector and strategic cooperation.

    Parviz Shahbazov Azerbaijan-UK relations
    Nazir: "Azərbaycan və Böyük Britaniyanın strateji tərəfdaş olmaq potensialı var"
    Министр: Азербайджан и Великобритания обладают потенциалом стать стратегическими партнерами
    44 - Tezliklə
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