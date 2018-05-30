Mexico wants to start cooperation with Azerbaijan in oil and gas industry

© Report

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ “ Caspian International Oil & Gas Exhibition has already been held for the 25th time and it shows region's relevancy for world energy space."

Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini told Report.

"The exhibition is interesting and has a large number of participants. Companies not only engaged in oil production, but also offering oil equipment and services attend the exhibition", the Ambassador said.

According to him, it is important that Mexican Institute of Petroleum takes part in the exhibition with its stand: "It shows that Mexico is already here. There are more trade and tourism relations between the two countries. Now it is time for oil and gas fields."