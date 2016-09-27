Member of British Parliament met with SOCAR Vice President

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Within his visit to Azerbaijan, a member of the British Parliament, lord David Evans has met with Rafiga Huseynzade, Vice President for Ecology of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to the information, Azerbaijan-UK energy cooperation and further joint works in this field were discussed in the meeting.

Lord D.Evans said that visited Azerbaijan as an observer to monitor the referendum in Azerbaijan. He noted that the methodology used for organization and conduct of the referendum is appreciated and observations during the voting process made a favorable impression on him.