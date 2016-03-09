Meeting of oil-producing countries will be held in Moscow March 20

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Countries of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and outside the cartel will meet on March 20 in Moscow.

Report informs referring to the Al-Sabah, Iraqi Deputy Minister of Oil Industry Fayad al-Him said Wednesday.

He also noted that Baghdad is ready for new collaborations in the discussion of the oil output freezing plan with the world's largest oil producers and to ensure that Russia and Saudi Arabia - the largest producers and exporters of oil - will sit down at the negotiating table.