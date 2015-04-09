​Malena Mard: Southern Gas Corridor is a priority for the EU

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Southern Gas Corridor project is a priority for the European Union, Report informs, this was stated by the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard to reporters.

She noted the importance of this project in terms of diversification of energy supplies to Europe: "We are interested in diversifying the supply of resources from the Russian Federation, so this project as the Southern Gas Corridor is crucial for the EU".

Mrs. Mard stressed that the Southern Corridor project will be benefitial for Azerbaijan, as well as "for countries in the region."

Mrs. Mard also noted that the EU and Azerbaijan will continue to work not only in the energy sector, but also in a number of other areas such as tourism, small and medium-sized businesses, and others.