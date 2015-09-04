 Top
    Kanan Yavuz: TANAP is sample for other projects

    The pipeline has an important role in energy supplies through Turkey to Europe

    Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Trans-pipeline (TANAP) project is a model for energy sources of Iran, Iraq, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean, which plays an important role in energy supplies through Turkey to Europe.

    Report informs, it was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkey - SOCAR Turkey, Kenan Yavuz in his interview with Bloomberg HT.

    K.Yavuz noted that, last year Turkey, has done a very important work to convert it into energy center: "The Caspian region is a new energy region that has global significance. Under construction in Turkey TANAP is part of Southern Gas Corridor, providing supply of gas from " Shah Deniz" field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. Construction of the pipeline will be completed in 2018".

