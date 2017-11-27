Iraq to invite foreign companies to develop 9 new oil-gas blocks

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iraq will invite foreign companies to participate in exploration and development of 9 new oil and gas blocks near the borders with Iran and Kuwait.

Report informs, Iraqi oil ministry reported quoting Jabbar al-Luaibi.

According to him, a press conference will be held on Monday "to invite world companies to invest and promote exploration, development and production in nine oil and gas blocks”.

It was noted that one of the blocks is located in territorial waters of Iraq, and the rest are in the various south and east provinces.