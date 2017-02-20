Iran discovers major shale oil reserves in western province

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has discovered major reserves of two billion barrels of shale oil in western province, which is potentially producible for industrial use.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said.

Bahman Soleimani, deputy director of the exploration department of the NIOC, said that the reserves in Lorestan province are estimated to hold as much as two billion barrels of light in-situ shale oil which is potentially producible for industrial use.

He added that studies are also underway for shale gas reserves in the same area.