International Caspian Energy Forum starts in Tbilisi today

Tbilisi. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ II International Caspian Energy Forum starts in Tbilisi (Georgia) today. The event will be attended by government officials of Georgia, Azerbaijan and other countries, state companies and representatives of private enterprises.

Correspondents of Report inform from Tbilisi, the forum organized by Caspian European Club (CEIBC) consists of three parts. First part of the event will be held with chairmanship of vice premier-minister, minister of energy of Georgia Kakha Kaladze, and will cover issues about integration of Caspian-Black Sea and Meditteranean sea countries to world energy market, main role of Georgia in energy, transportation and infrastructure projects.

Second part of the event will be held with chairmanship of vice premier-minister, minister of economy and sustainable development of Georgia Georgy Kvirikashvili and will cover the issues on growth of economy sector and relations with European Union.

To the end of the forum heads of companies will have a chance to take part in seance game with five-time chess champion among women of Georgia, Olimpic champion Maya Lomineishvili.

During offical banquet to the end of the forum also will be held ceremony of presentation of "Caspian Energy Award" international rewards.

It also should be noted that, Azerbaijan will be represented in this event by several government officials, head of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic, and delegates of state and private sector enterprises.