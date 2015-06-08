In 2015 production of electricity increased by 2% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan produced 1.6 billion kW/h of electricity in May of this year. Report informs referring to the press service of "Azerenergy" JSC, the same amount of electricity was produced in May last year.

At the same time, the country's energy system is being carried out in connection with the exchange of electricity with neighboring countries.

According to the source, in 5 months 9.8 billion kW / h of electricity produced in Azerbaijan that is by 0.2 billion kW / h or 2.08% more compared to the same period of last year.