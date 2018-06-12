Ilham Aliyev: South Gas Corridor is a energy security project

Baku. June 12. REPORT.AZ/ "Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which was built to transport Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and further to Europe, is an indispensable infrastructure for solving energy issues". President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of the first part of TANAP in Eskisehir, Seyidqazi district (Turkey), Report informs.

"TANAP is part of the huge Southern Gas Corridor project. Two weeks ago, the opening of the Southern Gas Corridor ceremony was held. The Southern Gas Corridor consists of four projects: Shah Deniz-2, South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, TANAP and TAP. Three of the four projects have been completed. The TAP's execution rate is 72%. I believe that the TAP will be implemented in two years. Thus, Europe's largest infrastructure project will be implemented. This historic achievement will allow Azerbaijan gas to be safely transported to Europe via a short and easy way. "

The Head of state stressed the the South Gas Corridor is a energy security project: "Through the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Turkey and European markets in new ways. It supports energy diversification in the true sense of the word. TANAP unites 7 countries and many companies. I would like to thank all the parties that they could see this job in a very short time. If only Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey cooperation existed in the early 2000s, the number of countries cooperating now increased up to 7. In the future, three more countries will join this cooperation".