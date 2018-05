Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Georgian government will be implementing gasification and other issues with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Georgia Kakha Kaladze told journalists.

As for the negotiations with Russia and other countries in this regard, the Minister said that these issues have been resolved: "We are working with SOCAR, and the case is closed."