Georgia imported $153M worth of natural gas from Azerbaijan in 9 months

    In January–September 2025, Georgia imported natural gas worth $153 million from Azerbaijan, Report informswith reference to Georgia's National Statistics Office.

    This figure is 5% lower compared to the same period in 2024.

    In September alone, Georgia purchased $13.3 million worth of natural gas from Azerbaijan-an increase of 14% compared to the same month last year.

    During the 9-month period, Georgia imported a total of $297 million worth of natural gas from foreign countries, marking an 8% rise year-over-year.

    Gas imports during the reporting period included:

    • $143.51 million from Russia

    • $185,300 from China

    • $135,400 from Iran

    • $28,000 from Belarus

    For reference, in 2024, Georgia imported a total of 2.32 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $435.5 million. Of this, 1.66 billion cubic meters (worth $254.3 million) came from Azerbaijan.

