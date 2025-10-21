Georgia imported $153M worth of natural gas from Azerbaijan in 9 months

In January–September 2025, Georgia imported natural gas worth $153 million from Azerbaijan, Report informswith reference to Georgia's National Statistics Office.

This figure is 5% lower compared to the same period in 2024.

In September alone, Georgia purchased $13.3 million worth of natural gas from Azerbaijan-an increase of 14% compared to the same month last year.

During the 9-month period, Georgia imported a total of $297 million worth of natural gas from foreign countries, marking an 8% rise year-over-year.

Gas imports during the reporting period included:

$143.51 million from Russia

$185,300 from China

$135,400 from Iran

$28,000 from Belarus

For reference, in 2024, Georgia imported a total of 2.32 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $435.5 million. Of this, 1.66 billion cubic meters (worth $254.3 million) came from Azerbaijan.