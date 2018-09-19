First well in Babek structure to be drilled in 2020

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The first well in Babek field of the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea is planned to be drilled in 2020, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said at the ceremony dedicated to September 20 – the Day of Oilmen.

He noted that the place of the exploration well to be drilled in the Babek field has already defined.

Babek field is combined with Umid field. 3D seismic works were done in this field and completed in 2013. On January 12, 2017, SOCAR and SOCAR Umid Oil and Gaz Ltd. signed the Risk Service Agreement on exploration and development of field block, which includes Umid field and Babek perspective structure, and SOCAR Umid Oil and Gas Ltd. and Umid, Babek Exploration & Production signed a contract about implementation of oil and gas operations on exploration and development of the block.

Abdullayev also spoke about other structures and said that seismic exploration works in Shafag-Asiman structure have been completed. According to him, the results suggest that the structure has a big gas-rich field. The SOCAR President also said that the first exploration well is planned to be drilled in Shafag-Asiman structure.

He also added that at the next stage, exploration works will be carried out in Zefer-Meshel and Nakhchivan structures: "Moreover, Babek, Shafag-Asiman, Aypara fields have been prepared for prospecting drillings, Karabakh, Bulla, Umid, Shahdeniz (deeper layer), northeastern part of Shahdeniz, Ashrafi and ACG (deeper layers) are ready for exploration drilling. Along with the new areas, exploration continues at Gunashli, Bulla-Deniz and Umid fields."