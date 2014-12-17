Eithne Treanor: Azerbaijan may be OPEC member

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Each state economically dependent on oil production may apply to be a member of OPEC.

Report was told by the OPEC's official on-air conference and webcast moderator Eithne Treanor.

A countries economically dependent on oil production can apply for OPEC membership. However, a group which is not included in OPEC are also developing in the countries producing oil and gas.Consultations and discussions conducted with them.But the membership decision is designed for the individual states, says E. Treanor.

As for the future that Azerbaijan to be a member of OPEC, OPEC representative says it's possible. "Production of oil and gas in the core of the economy of Azerbaijan" she says.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the economic situation of the country's total exports, which constitute more than 90% dependent on exports of oil and gas that is formed on the basis of energy.

The minimum production capacity of each OPEC Member Country at least 800 thousand barrels per day.