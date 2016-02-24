​Drilling of a new well launched at 'Oil Rocks'

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Drilling of a new well has started on the platform 1954 A, 'Oil Rocks' field No. 2688.

Report was told in the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the project depth of the well, the drilling of which will be implemented by the Trust of Complex Drilling Works commissioned by the Office of offshore drilling 'Oil Rocks' of Azneft production association, will be 1,600 meters.

According to geologists, 10 tons of oil will be extracted from the newly-drilled well daily.