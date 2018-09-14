Discussions on strategic importance of Southern Gas Corridor held in US

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) paid a working visit to Washington, US, on September 11-13.

SOCAR told Report that head of the delegation, Vitaliy Baylarbayov, the Deputy Vice-President of SOCAR for Investments and Marketing held bilateral meetings with the US state officials and representatives of leading transnational companies during the visit and made speech on ‘Southern Gas Corridor and natural gas supply to Europe’ at the discussions held at the Atlantic Council.

At the meetings with the Director General on International Economy (energy and climate) at the White House National Security Council Wells Griffith, US Assistant Secretary for Energy D. Winberg, Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Department of State and Deputy Head of Energy Resources Bureau S. Ourkirk and Republican congressman from the State of Texas J. Barton strategic level of energy cooperation between the two countries, as well as the role of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) in ensuring Azerbaijan’s and Europe’s energy security, contribution to diversification of energy sources and routes were discussed. US consistent support to the implementation of the SGC and its components was also expressed in the letters of President Donald Trump sent to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of the opening of the Southern Gas Corridor and the International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference.

On September 12, a round table dedicated to the SGC was held with the participation of representatives of participating countries and US state bodies. It was noted at the event that the SGC, including its component TAP, will contribute to energy supply of Europe, Balkans, as well as the decarbonization of the continent. Baylarbayov noted that TAP will also have a significant role in formation of an energy security system diversified and expanded up to the Central and Western Europe by doubling the transportation capacity.