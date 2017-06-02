 Top
    Close photo mode

    Brent oil price falls below $ 50/barrel

    Report: Brent crude oil price at $ 45/barrel level can be considered as optimal threshold for market

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ At international stock markets Brent crude oil price decreased below $ 50/barrel now.

    Report informs, the last time Brent crude oil price was below 50 USD/barrel on May 10.

    A drop in oil prices caused by factors such as increase in oil production in US, OPEC + agreement not justified expectations of investors and withdrawalof the US from the Paris agreement on climate change.

    Oil prices are projected to decline until stability in US oil production.

    Analytical Group of Report believes, Brent crude oil price at $ 45/barrel level can be considered as the optimal threshold for the market.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi