Brent oil price falls below $ 50/barrel

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ At international stock markets Brent crude oil price decreased below $ 50/barrel now.

Report informs, the last time Brent crude oil price was below 50 USD/barrel on May 10.

A drop in oil prices caused by factors such as increase in oil production in US, OPEC + agreement not justified expectations of investors and withdrawalof the US from the Paris agreement on climate change.

Oil prices are projected to decline until stability in US oil production.

Analytical Group of Report believes, Brent crude oil price at $ 45/barrel level can be considered as the optimal threshold for the market.