Brent oil price reaches 50 USD a barrel

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ On the world markets, price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 0,59 USD or 1,24% and amounted to 48,31 USD per barrel.

Report informs, price for Brent crude oil also went up on world markets. So, price for this crudeincreased by0,63% or 0,31 USD and amounted to 49,28 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2016 expected to make 55 USD per barrel.