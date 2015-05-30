 Top
    Brent crude oil exceeded 60 USD at world market

    Positive change in the price of Brent crude oil has been observed

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 30, in the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 4,46% or 2,57 USD and amounted to 60,25 USD.

    Report informs, there was a positive change in the price of Brent crude oil on the stock exchange.

    So, price for this crude up by 4,57%, or 2,86 USD and made 62,58 USD per barrel.

    Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 69 USD a barrel. 

