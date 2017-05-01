BP: SGC capital expenditure in Georgian section made $100 mln in Q1 2017

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project’s capital expenditure in the Georgian section in Q1 2017 has made $ 100 mln.

Report informs, the BP country manager for Georgia Chris Schlueter told Reuters.

According to him, it was slightly less than in the same quarter of 2016. BP official stated that the project's capital expenditure in 2016 was $550 mln: “Peak spending was last year and we will start to slow down (in terms of investment) this year”.

He said that BP plans to complete by mid-2018 the Georgian section of a strategic pipeline bringing Caspian gas from Azerbaijan into Europe.

Schlueter said work on the pipeline had finished: “Works with one compressor station 95 percent ready and the other compressor station 55 percent complete. Construction of the metering station was under way, he said, without giving specifics”.

Notably, The Georgian part of the project includes the construction of two compressor stations, a 65-km pipeline and a metering station near the Turkish border.