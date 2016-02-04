BP launches seismological survey for "Shah Deniz-3"

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ BP Azerbaijan launched a seismological survey at the Azerbaijani 'Shah Deniz' gas and condensate field to obtain data on possible realization of the third phase of the field’s development, BP Azerbaijan vice-president for exploration and development, Greg Riley told reporters.

"The previous seismic survey launched in the shallow waters around the Absheron peninsula at a sea depth of more than 15 meters,” he said. “During this survey our contractor Caspian Geophysical also held seismic survey on the 'Shah Deniz' field through the Gilavar vessel.”

“This allowed us to collect certain data on the opportunities of further development of the field,” he added. “The analysis of these data will begin in the Q4 of 2016.”

He said that this issue has not been a priority yet, as the company focused on the second phase of the field development.

“The interpretation of data for the third phase has not been a priority. However, we are constantly looking for the opportunities for 'Shah Deniz' field further development."