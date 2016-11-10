BP-Azerbaijan: Response activities continue regarding missing person

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Response activities continue for search of a person working for the drilling contractor on the Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) platform, who believed missing on 8 November morning.

Tamam Bayatli, spokesperson for BP-Azerbaijan, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields operator, told Report.

"We are working closely with the government bodies, the relevant law-enforcement agencies and the employer of the missing individual," T.Bayatli said.