 Top
    Close photo mode

    BP-Azerbaijan: Response activities continue regarding missing person

    The company is closely working with government bodies

    Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Response activities continue for search of a person working for the drilling contractor on the Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) platform, who believed missing on 8 November morning.

    Tamam Bayatli, spokesperson for BP-Azerbaijan, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields operator, told Report.

    "We are working closely with the government bodies, the relevant law-enforcement agencies and the employer of the missing individual," T.Bayatli said.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi