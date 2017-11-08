Barkindo: No country unwilling to prolong OPEC+ deal

© AFP 2017/ FEDERICO PARRA

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ No country unwilling to prolong OPEC+ deal beyond March 2018.

Extensive consultations are currently ongoing to reach some consensus on the duration beyond the March 2018 deadline.

Report informs, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said during a news conference in Vienna, Austria.

"Currently, we discuss conditions and terms of the deal. The producers are in the process of inviting other countries to the Nov. 30 meeting", Barkindo said, with a view to joining the deal.

Notably, on 30 November, OPEC and non-member states will meet in Vienna to discuss the deal on oil production cut.